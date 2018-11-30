Lottery players get a free cuppa as Trust says a big thank-you

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is toasting National Lottery players for the help they have given over the years.

It is joining hundreds of visitor attractions throughout the United Kingdom to say a massive thank-you to Lottery players for the support that they have given heritage, and a number of Trust projects, through Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grants.

As part of the week-long #ThanksToYou National Lottery celebration, the wildlife charity’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on Druridge Bay will be offering free tea or coffee to National Lottery players between Monday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 5, from 10am to 4pm.

To receive their free tea or coffee, all players need to do is present a lottery ticket (including both National Lottery draw-based games) or National Lottery scratchcard – either a hard copy ticket or a digital ticket – in the Lookout Café between those dates.

Also available for a limited time only will be Heritage scones – two varieties of prosecco and festive fruit scones that are proving to be very popular with Trust volunteers who have been sampling them before they go on sale.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay living landscape manager, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’ve been able to do some fantastic work over the Druridge Bay area over the last couple of years.

“Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre forms a big part of that and is testament to how valuable National Lottery players are.”

Alex added: “So whether you play in a syndicate, buy a ticket or ticket each week or have only ever played once, why not come along to Hauxley, enjoy a free tea or coffee, perhaps savour a Heritage scone and see for yourself how you have helped us?”