Lottery grant for voluntary forum

North Northumberland Voluntary Forum (NNVF) has been awarded more than £90,000 over three years from the Big Lottery to support mental health and wellbeing.

Rural Us aims to build on the work that already happens with the community and voluntary sectors.

The goal is to identify overlaps and gaps and develop new and innovative projects.

“This is really exciting,” said Jane Pannell, NNVF chairman. “We believe that there are some real opportunities for improving wellbeing in our areas and we’re enormously grateful to the Big Lottery for agreeing to fund our project. We’re determined to create some really good examples of what can be done in a rural context.”

For any further information at this stage, please contact North Northumberland Voluntary Forum at 01289 30414, bvforum@hotmail.co.uk and on Facebook and Twitter.