Lost walkers spark search in the Cheviots

Two walkers sparked rescue teams into action after reporting themselves lost in the Cheviots on Saturday evening.

The pair were attempting to walk back to their vehicle parked in the Harthope valley, near Wooler.

Northumberland National Park (NNPMRT) and North of Tyne mountain rescue teams were deployed but thankfully the walkers had managed to find their way down to a track near Langleeford Farm where they were located by Northumbria Police officers.

NNPMRT, posting on Facebook, wrote: ‘The walkers had struggled to find their way off the hill as unfortunately they had no torches. While we will always turn out for those in need, this particular incident was avoidable. Please can we remind all walkers to go well equipped for the conditions and particularly during the winter months to carry a torch.’