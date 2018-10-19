Lost dog reunited with its owners

Northumberland County Council’s Animal Welfare Team have helped reunite a lost dog with its owners – six weeks after it went missing at Kielder.

Rescue dog Arnie went missing while on a camping trip with his owner Chris Walker, from Blyth, in Kielder Forest on August 18.

Sightings of the dog had been reported in the 150,000-acre woodland on September 21. Volunteers in the area organised a feeding station for Arnie, and contacted Animal Welfare who arranged for a humane dog trap to be placed nearby the feeding station.

Animal Welfare Officers Malcolm Barrass and Neil Armstrong safely caught rescue dog Arnie on September 26, six weeks after going missing in Kielder Forest.

Following his six-week ordeal, Arnie is currently receiving treatment at St Clair Veterinary Care, in Blyth, and is slowly gaining his weight back.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a wonderful success story, and an excellent example of the work our Animal Welfare Team carry out across Northumberland.

“To reunite a family pet that has been missing for this length of time with its owners is simply wonderful.”

If you have any concerns about an animal welfare or dog control, please contact Northumberland County Council’s Customer Services on 0345 600 6400.