Lorry driver has lucky escape as cab teeters on edge of Northumberland bridge

A lorry driver had a lucky escape when his cab was left teetering on the side of a bridge in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:04 pm

The incident happened this morning (Friday) on the A697 near Ilderton, south of Wooler.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7am today (Friday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A697 near Wooler.

“Thankfully nobody was injured. Officers and partners remain at the scene as the road is cleared.

The cab overhanging the bridge. Picture: Neil Wilton

“As ever, we would ask motorists across our region to remain vigilant and take extra care amid the adverse weather conditions.”

The lorry blocking the A697 near Ilderton. Picture: Andy Wilton
Emergency services at the scene on the A697. Picture: Andy Winton
Another view of the incident.
Queuing lorries. Picture: Andy Winton
