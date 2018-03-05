Lord Beith meets Angels for Europe

A group from Angels for Europe (Northumberland), campaigning to stay in Europe and for a second referendum once the deal is known, met Lord Alan Beith, former MP for Berwick.

Baroness Diana Maddock joined the discussions to consider the procedure of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill through the House of Lords. Lord Beith pointed out that there is much support to remain in the EU in the House of Lords.

Both Alan and his wife Diana said they would be campaigning on behalf of the North East and would stress the threat to jobs and the importance of the Single Market.

Since the meeting with Lord Beith and Baroness Maddock, letters from Angels for Europe have been sent to various North East members of the House of Lords asking for a second referendum with an option to Remain. Several have responded, encouraging the Angels in its campaigning to that end.