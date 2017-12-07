Look at a cute dog – every day of the year

A charity calendar featuring dogs rescued in Northumberland is now for sale with all the proceeds going directly to four animal charities.

The 2018 calendar features 12 dogs that have been rescued by Northumberland County Council’s animal-welfare team and partner charities.

Each dog has their back story printed alongside their photograph.

The printing of the calendar has been funded by the fines collected from dog-fouling offences in Northumberland. All the proceeds will go to animal charities SHAK, Alexa’s Animals, BARK and The Dog’s Trust.

One of the rescued dogs is Poppy who was found straying by a council animal-welfare officer. She was in a terrible condition; covered in fleas, very underweight and nearly blind. Since then she has received loving care and been found a new home where she now lives a full and healthy life.

The county council successfully prosecuted her owner for neglect.

Another chosen dog, Luna the lurcher, was found as a stray by an animal-welfare officer. She was placed with Alnwick-based SHAK, for much needed care and attention.

Northumberland County councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “The council produces this calendar each year and it’s a great way for us and members of the public to support the local animal charities we work closely with and help them fund their fantastic work.”

The calendars are available for a minimum donation of £3.99 from council information centres, through the council website or by contacting the animal-welfare team on 0345 6006400.