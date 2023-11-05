Look after our hedgehogs this Bonfire Night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hedgehogs are particularly prone to becoming trapped in bonfires as they mistake the piles of logs, wood and newspapers for shelter, while they are moving around at night. This can, in turn, lead to them becoming trapped inside it once it is lit.
Already on the Mammal Societies’ Red List of endangered animals, Hedgehog numbers have halved in the UK since 2007 and there are now thought to be less than one million left in the country.
However there are a steps people can take to prevent any harm coming to them which the wildlife charity is urging people to follow:
Build the bonfire as close to the night as possible so there is less chance of a hedgehog moving in.
If it is built in advance, try and putting chicken wire all the way round the foot of the bonfire, try and make it at least a metre in height and slope outwards to make it harder for hedgehogs to climb in.
Move any hedgehogs found to a ready-made hedgehog box away from the fire. Once the bonfire is finished, release the hedgehog safely under a hedge or bush, or near a log pile.
Make an alternative home by raking up grass cuttings or autumn leaves into a pile a safe distance from the pile; hopefully sleepy ‘hogs will choose to sleep there instead of in the unlit bonfire.
Create a ‘hedgehog highway’ by making a gap in the fence of around five inches which allows the creatures to move between gardens safely.
On Bonfire Night, search the bonfire one last time and remember to check each section by gently lifting it with a pole or broom, as hedgehogs could be hiding in the centre. Use a torch if possible.
Listen out for a hissing sound which is the noise a hedgehog makes when it’s disturbed.
Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Senior Estates Officer says:“To a hedgehog looking for a place to sleep, an unlit bonfire is a ready-made five star hotel. We are urging people to give inspecting their bonfires top priority before lighting them. It only takes a minute to do but can save hundreds of hedgehogs from an unnecessary death.”