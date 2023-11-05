Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hedgehogs are particularly prone to becoming trapped in bonfires as they mistake the piles of logs, wood and newspapers for shelter, while they are moving around at night. This can, in turn, lead to them becoming trapped inside it once it is lit.

Already on the Mammal Societies’ Red List of endangered animals, Hedgehog numbers have halved in the UK since 2007 and there are now thought to be less than one million left in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there are a steps people can take to prevent any harm coming to them which the wildlife charity is urging people to follow:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look after hedgehogs this Bonfire Night

Build the bonfire as close to the night as possible so there is less chance of a hedgehog moving in.

If it is built in advance, try and putting chicken wire all the way round the foot of the bonfire, try and make it at least a metre in height and slope outwards to make it harder for hedgehogs to climb in.

Move any hedgehogs found to a ready-made hedgehog box away from the fire. Once the bonfire is finished, release the hedgehog safely under a hedge or bush, or near a log pile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make an alternative home by raking up grass cuttings or autumn leaves into a pile a safe distance from the pile; hopefully sleepy ‘hogs will choose to sleep there instead of in the unlit bonfire.

Create a ‘hedgehog highway’ by making a gap in the fence of around five inches which allows the creatures to move between gardens safely.

On Bonfire Night, search the bonfire one last time and remember to check each section by gently lifting it with a pole or broom, as hedgehogs could be hiding in the centre. Use a torch if possible.

Listen out for a hissing sound which is the noise a hedgehog makes when it’s disturbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad