Longhoughton welcomes visitors to its 11C church for Heritage Open Days 2024

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture - all free! Longhoughton Heritage group welcome people to come and celebrate their heritage, community and history in the 11C church of St Peter and St Paul in the centre of the village on Saturday 7th September.

The group have been slowly mapping and recording the oldest gravestones around the church, and exploring some of the stories around those local families. Our exhibition includes some of those stories, the history of the church itself over the centuries and some interesting, and sometimes strange facts, about the many Vicars who served the parish.

Members of the Longhoughton Heritage group will be on hand, with some refreshment, to share their discoveries between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 7th September. The exhibition will be available to visitors during the following week. (Sunday 12.30-4pm). Please contact [email protected] for further information.