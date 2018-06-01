Longhoughton Parish Council round-up

Bryan Ellis stood down as chairman and a member of Longhoughton Parish Council at the recent AGM.

He was thanked for giving five years to the community on the parish council and for serving for two years as chairman.

Bryan Ellis

Bryan said that he had enjoyed his time on the parish council and hopes that he and his fellow members have made a difference during this period. He thanked all of the councillors he has worked with, as well as clerk Elizabeth Taylor, for their efforts, and said: “I have enjoyed my period as a councillor and chairman and I wish my successors well, they do an important job with little credit.”

Coun Eleanor Phillips was elected as the new chairman of the parish council, with Coun Adrian Hinchcliffe becoming vice-chairman.

The Community Speedwatch group carried out a recent survey to see how many motorists were following Longhoughton’s new 20mph limit.

The check took place at 10.30am on Monday, May 21, and 39 vehicles were recorded in a 30-minute period.

Of these, eight were speeding above 30mph and will receive a letter from Northumbria Police. A further eight were above 20mph, but within the parameter of not being reportable. Twenty-three were travelling at 20mph and under.

Parish-council chairman Eleanor Phillips said: “Therefore 59 per cent were abiding by the 20mph speed limit which demonstrates the scheme is having an impact on speed.”

The Speedwatch group is recruiting more volunteers.

A housebuilder is taking action to stop recent flooding at the field next to Longhoughton’s Chancel Place.

A Story Homes spokesman said: ‘We found that a field drain had been ruptured. This wasn’t as a result of any works undertaken by us, but we believe it might have been damaged by archaeological work undertaken by the landowner.

‘As a temporary measure, we found a route to divert the water into the drainage system. Subsequently, it has dried out. With the permission of the landowner, we have commissioned a subcontractor to repair the drain fully over the next few weeks.’

Residents are being consulted over a proposal to resolve traffic problems. The idea is to close access to Burnside, in Longhoughton, from North End and stop vehicles entering from that point so everyone has to continue to the Co-op entrance and come in from the north.

The county council’s traffic-management team will not provide rumble strips in Longhoughton, as most of the 20mph entrances are close to properties and the strips are known to provide a noise and vibration nuisance if located too close to residential housing.

The Friday NEED shopping service to Alnwick is now well used by Boulmer residents. NEED Ltd also offers a taxi service to the Alnwick Medical Centre or the dentist at Cawledge Business Park. This is offered at a return charge of £5 for Boulmer residents. Call 01665 605780.

The parish council is to mount a campaign to encourage dog owners to sign up to the county council’s Green Dog Walkers scheme, to promote responsible ownership, including picking up after pets. A new dog-poo bin has been installed at Boulmer car park.

The parish council has three vacancies — two in Longhoughton village and one in Boulmer. The parish council offers the chance to serve your community and get to know it better. For more details, contact the clerk by emailing parishclerk@hotmail.com