Longhoughton Heritage group

We are a small group of villagers who are actively researching and sharing information about those people who have lived and worked in Longhoughton. Our recent research has been focused on records available on the 11C church of St Peter’s and Saint Paul.

Thank you to everyone who came along to St Peter and St Paul's Church on the 29th of June to see our display, have called in to the church to see it since, or popped by our stall during the Summer Fete. We wanted to reflect the history of the church on the 150th anniversary of its restoration, when its current appearance was created. We also uncovered some interesting stories about its vicars, from pious puritans and military heroes, to one whose life literally became a farce (performed on stage!). We have so far recorded 170 gravestones and built up a database of old records. We hope to showcase some of what we have so far during Heritage Open Days this year, from the 6th - 15th of September, and look at more events later in the year. If you would like to get in touch, please drop Jenny a line via [email protected].