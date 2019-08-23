Longfram housing plan unanimously rejected by councillors

Picture c/o Google Streetview

The proposed development of land north of Fairfields in Longframlington was refused by members of Northumberland County Council on Thursday.

The North Northumberland Local Area Council decided the scheme would have a detrimental effect on the character of the local area and said the design was out of keeping with the village.

Coun Trevor Thorne, proposing refusal, said: "Now in Longfram we have about 600 houses. We have supported a lot of applications to build new houses and they have provided a shot in the arm for the village.

"But when does it finish? It's a warm and friendly place and that's why people come but there is a limit on the amount of residents you can absorb and I think this is over the top. Before we destroy the host village, let's just question how many more we ought to have."

A range of three, four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows were proposed by Boldon-based Tantallon Homes, along with eight two bedroom apartments.

Parish council chairman Graham Fremlin felt the proposed design was 'completely alien to the local environment'. He also raised concerns about flooding and safety due to its proximity to the A697.

The scheme also attracted letters of objection from 21 local residents with various concerns, including the impact on services and infrastructure and the loss of a greenfield site.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson said an earlier proposal for 17 homes on the site was much more in keeping with the character of the village.

But Peter Elder, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said: "The proposed scheme would create a truly mixed affordable development and support the local economy."

He also pointed out there had been no objections from other statutory consultees.