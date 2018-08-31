Long-service awards for RNLI crew

Two men have between them clocked up 60 years of service with Amble RNLI.

At a ceremony at Amble Lifeboat Station, coxswain John Connell presented a 40-year service badge to Keith Sim and a 20-year award to Robert Henderson.

Keith is the longest serving crewmember to have belonged to the Amble crew.

For many years, he served as senior helmsman on Amble’s inshore lifeboats and his main role these days on the all-weather lifeboat is emergency mechanic.

A former miner, he works as a heavy goods driver for Nothumberland County Council.

Robert is currently helmsman on Amble’s inshore lifeboat, Mildred Holcroft.

He also serves as second coxswain on the all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth and Leonard.

A former fisherman, he skippers various vessels maintaining offshore windfarms around the coast.