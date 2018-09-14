Long-running show pulls in the crowds

Ingram Show was blessed with dry weather, which helped to attract a large numbers of visitors and make it a success.

The event, staged last Saturday, featured a packed programme, with plenty going on for young and old alike.

Entertainment was provided by a large range of performers, aimed at both children and adults.

Excellent circus performers provided fun and laughs, along with a great deal of skill, while a display of traditional woodturning was also popular.

Punch and Judy kept the children entertained and a face-painter made many youngsters happy.

Traditional music was provided by Heads on the Block, which added enormously to this traditional country family show.

There was also a fine showing of exhibits, including industrial and horticultural entries.

All the sports events proved to be well-contested and the hill race was a keenly-fought event, with Alnwick Harrier Ross Wilson winning the run.

The sheep classes were well represented and the sheep-dog trials also enjoyed a strong entry.

Tasty food was provided throughout the day in the village hall.