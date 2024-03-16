Local writer and artist team up to showcase Northumberland in an upcoming book.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Northumberland writer Kimberley Adams was writing her debut novel Love Lindisfarne, she was keen to ensure that the cover was true to the book content and decided that rather than go with a digital image, to have a bespoke piece of artwork that reflected the words inside the book. Kim discussed her ideas with Felton based artist Sarah Farooqi, and Sarah with her wealth of experience in creating Northumberland images created a beautiful representation of Lindisfarne.

The book, and its stunning cover, was a huge success and gained a lot of followers who asked for a sequel so once again Kim and Sarah have teamed up to work on the cover for the second book, Love Beyond Lindisfarne.

"Most cover images are digital now," said Kim, "but I wanted to do something a little different. I always had an idea of how I wanted the covers of the books to look and promote our fabulous county of Northumberland. The cover release on social media for Love Lindisfarne was amazing. The book really stood out amongst the busy Christmas book market and I was so surprised at how people took it to their hearts."

Cover work in Progress on Love Beyond Lindisfarne

"I’d never created a book jacket before," said Sarah, "but was really excited by the prospect. I was delighted when Kim said there was to be a second book. We’re now at the line drawing stage and the full colour image will once again feature landmarks well known to us Northumbrians."