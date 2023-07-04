The event, which takes place at the Parish Hall in Hepscott village, will have over 70 original works from more than 25 artists available to view.

Many of the pieces will be for sale and there will also be a selection of prints, cards and gifts available at very reasonable prices.

Homemade lemonade and nibbles will be on the go all day and everyone is welcome to vote for their favourite pieces to decide the coveted People’s Choice Award!

‘Golden Harvest’ by Kath Woollen, left, and 'Seahouses Harbour' by Jacqui Hill, both of Morpeth Art Group.

Chairman Sue Lonergan said: “It’s always great to see everyone’s finished pieces hanging in one space. From oils, pastels and watercolour, abstract to animals, and local landscapes to florals, we tackle it all!

“I think visitors will be surprised by the quality and variety of the work on show.

“We’re a friendly group, the hall is fully wheelchair accessible and there’s plenty of parking. We’re looking forward to a great day and we hope you’ll pop in and help us to celebrate our creativity.”

