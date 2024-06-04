Local hero is on a mission!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raising money for children and young people with special education needs to buy outdoor equipment

Morpeth Mother Nicola Undeldorf is on a mission to raise £4,500 on behalf of NCEA Castle School Ashington. The target amount of £4,500 is needed to fund the purchase on outdoor sensory equipment to be used by the children and young people who attend the school.

Castle School is a specialist provision for children and young people with severe or profound and multiples learning difficulties. The equipment is needed to enhance freedom, stimulation boost confidence, enhance social skills and improve behaviour. A therapeutic environment not only provides a stable happy environment but allows children and young people to explore and develop their own emotions without the sense of restriction providing a calming sense of wellbeing.

Nicola has two sons who have been diagnosed with additional needs, her oldest has ADHD and her youngest who is 5 has Autism, benefits and relies on the SEN facilities of Castle School.

Through conversation a need was identified for outdoor equipment for all of the pupils who attend the school. Nicola Said "Children and young people with Special Educational Needs have a requirement for sensory stimulation to encourage the interpretation and development social skills as well as imagination and physical development. As a mother of 2 boys that have additional needs I know how important access to this equipment is and how much the children and staff rely on these facilities. I know how much of a difference this will make to all of those that attend the school".

A Just giving page has been set up and sits just over half way of the target.

"The generosity of our local community and businesses has been breath taking and I am blown away by the kindness and that so many people have show and we will be forever grateful but, we still have a way to go to meet our target."

A special thanks must be directed towards Ashington Rugby club who describe Nicola as "their local hero" and who applaud her efforts to date. The club are fundraising and increasing awareness during their annual 'midnight 7's rugby event' on Saturday 8th June at 3pm at the club itself. This event is a fantastic family day out and everyone will be welcomed. The 'wannie wanderers' are wearing the Autism Logo on their strips. The Club have also kindly agreed to donate £2 of every entry fee to our fantastic cause as well as allowing us to sell raffle tickets and domino cards at their events - This club epitomises community spirit and we are truly grateful.