Loan for dog charity’s base

Northumberland County Council has agreed to lend £170,000 to a much-loved charity to enable it to buy a boarding kennels.

The loan to Alexa’s Animals was signed off by the decision-making cabinet on Tuesday.

In 2015 and 2016, the charity successfully rehomed 75 and 60 dogs respectively, but had to turn away or defer many more due to a lack of available transitional accommodation.

Alexa’s Animals has identified Patterson’s Cottage, which is currently being utilised as a dog-kennel business under the name Basey’s, as a suitable premises.

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “This is a very strong business case.”

He explained that the risk to the taxpayer is low as the council’s loan represents just over half of the total cost. “Should anything go wrong, basically we will be able to sell the building and get the public money back.”