Author L.J Ross is sending out signed copies of her newly released Poison Garden novel to those who attended her themed dinner in Alnwick.

Famous for her stories inspired by Northumbrian landscapes, the latest book in the DCI Ryan series features the famous Poison Garden at Alnwick Garden.

Ahead of the release, a themed poisoned dinner was held at the actual garden as part of Alnwick StoryFest, which took place on February 25th earlier this year.

L.J Ross took to social media to announce that signed copies of the books would soon be on their way to attendees: “A stack of boxes arrived this morning, filled with copies of Poison Garden to be signed by me and sent out to those who attended the Poison Garden dinner in Alnwick - I’ll sign as quickly as I can!”

Poison Garden was released in print on November 4 and can be purchased here: www.amazon.co.uk/Poison-Garden