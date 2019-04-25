Livestock farmers take up key roles with Glendale Agricultural Society

The Glendale Agricultural Society has appointed two highly respected livestock farmers as chairman and vice-chairman.

Andrew Walton, of Preston Mains Farm, near Alnwick, takes up the role of chairman, while Ian Murray, of Wrangham Redsteads, near Wooler, is the new vice-chairman.

Andrew said: I am delighted to take up the position of chairman and I would firstly like to express my thanks to Ronald Barber and Nick Hargreave, who have each given a huge amount of time and commitment to the society during their terms. They have both had tremendous enthusiasm and, although very hard acts to follow, I wish to continue in the same vein.

“The Glendale Agricultural Society is a progressive organisation and my aim is to build on the excellent work completed to date in terms of education.

“As a society, we are so fortunate to have such invaluable support from our secretary, Rachael Tait, and her team who are all enthusiastic and innovative. I also know that without the help and commitment that we receive from the committee and volunteers each year, the Glendale Agricultural Society would not be able to function.

“I very much look forward to working together with our teams who organise the Glendale Show and the Children’s Countryside Day.”

Ian added: “I really do believe that you need to give something back and support your local agricultural societies and shows. If people don’t take up these roles, shows will just not happen.”