LIVE UPDATES: Gusts of over 90mph hit Northumberland as Storm Ali arrives

Storm Ali has swept into Northumberland, bringing damaging gusts of over 90mph with it.

Latest updates will be added here:

An oak tree snapped between Whittingham and Glanton.

3.55pm UPDATE: Highways England tweeted: #A1 southbound at #Morpeth - Exit slip road closed for the A192 due to an overturned HGV. We are on scene with @northumbriapol arranging recovery.

3.50pm UPDATE: County council statement - The council is dealing with a large number of calls about trees that have fallen or been damaged in the current high winds. Council teams are responding as quickly as they can, prioritising calls where trees are blocking main roads or causing other immediate difficulties. We would urge people to report urgent issues through our customer contact centre on 0345 600 6400, and less urgent issues online on the ‘Report a tree problem’ form here: https://online.northumberland.gov.uk/citizenportal/form.aspx?form=Tree_Report

LNER statement: We are experiencing significant travel disruption as a result of high winds, and overhead wire damage at Durham and north of Berwick today. As a result, we are advising customers not to travel between York and Scotland today. Customers with tickets valid for travel today, Wednesday, September 19, will be able to use their tickets to travel on any LNER service tomorrow, Thursday September 20.

3.40pm UPDATE: Latest from Northumberland County Council on trees: West of Thropton (B6341) *NOW CLEARED*; Cross Keys Bank, Thropton (B6341); Scots Gap, heading towards Morpeth (B6343); Longframlington (Rothbury Road). Tree down on the A697/A1 turn off and wagon is blocking the South A1/Morpeth turn off.

3.35pm UPDATE: Public Transport Alert – Service 477, Berwick to Holy Island bus service is not operating today due to the adverse weather conditions. Electricity back on in Alnwick after power cut affected 1,490 premises. Power still off in Longhoughton and Boulmer still off.

3.30pm UPDATE: Northumberland County Council has warned of the following trees down: Weldon Bank (A697); West of Thropton (B6341); Next to Rothbury Football Club (B6344); Netherton to Alwinton (C176?). All were reported to NCC and council workers are out clearing now.

THE PICTURE AT 2pm: A top gust of 91.3mph was recorded at the Letham Shank weather station in Berwick just after 1.30pm.

The gales have brought down trees and branches and caused difficult driving conditions on the county’s roads while train services were also disrupted.

Among the problems, an RV blew over on the southbound A1 at Marshall Meadows between Berwick and Eyemouth, partially blocking the road.

A large tree has also blocked the B6349 east of Old Lyham, Chatton.

One mum had a lucky escape when an oak tree snapped just metres from where she had been collecting conkers for her two-year-old son, Flinn.

Hannah Kinnear was on the Whittingham to Glanton road when the scare happened this morning.

“I was collecting conkers for my son to try to cheer him up because he hadn’t been well,” she said. “I literally heard a thunder like crack and saw half a tree falling in my direction so ran towards the car. It literally landed where I was stood and where the two cars would have been if they hadn’t slowed down for me.

“It just makes you realise how seconds can matter. It then cracked again and the other side of the top tree fell but it went into the field. We moved the debris off the road into the sides but it was lucky call for us all - could have been very different.”

Highways England continues to advise drivers to take extra care due to the weather conditions.

The Met Office has an amber weather warning in place for Northumberland until 6pm.

Several visitor attractions closed, including Bamburgh Castle and Cragside.

Morpeth’s market was also called off early as a precaution.