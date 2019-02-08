Little Staffie Duke needs a loving home

Can you offer a home to Duke, a dog no one seems to want?

The Staffie has been with Alexa’s Animals for six months and in all that time, the charity hasn’t received a single inquiry about him.

When Duke arrived, his back end kept giving way and he was dragging his back legs.

Vets diagnosed a back issue that unfortunately could not be fixed through surgery.

He has a special harness over the rungs of a ladder so he can work on putting his back feet correctly.

He has come on a great deal but needs a home where his owner can do this a lot more often than the charity has time for.

The correct home would work with a physiotherapist, which Alexa’s Animals would arrange and pay for.

Duke will always have an issue with his back but, through physio, his muscles can be built up so he can have a better quality of life. He is on medication to help with pain, which will be supplied by the rescue.

Duke would need to go to a home where he is the only dog.

Trustee Sam said: “Even if it’s just to foster we would appreciate anything at this point.

“He is a lovely boy and the favourite at the kennels, none of us can believe he has had no interest.”

Ring the kennels on 01665 579426 or email alexasanimalscharity@gmail.com