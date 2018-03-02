Little sisters brave the Beast to hand out essential supplies

Two little girls braved the Beast from the East to make sure their neighbours didn’t go without.

Six-year-old Sophie Tate and her sister Paige, four, loaded up their sledge with essential supplies and hauled it through the snow round Shilbottle, handing out bread and milk to anyone who needed it.

Sophie pulls the sledge of bread and milk.

Dad Chris had managed to get to Alnwick and bought all the bread and milk he could carry, while the girls drew gift cards to go with it.

Then they set off with their sledge, knocking on all the doors in Ashfield Terrace, The Crescent and Widdrington Cottages, giving away the supplies to anyone who needed them.

Mum Dawn said: “So proud of Sophie and Paige. They could have stayed home in the warm and let Mummy go out in the cold but they wanted to help their neighbours. Their little faces clearly made some of our neighbours’ days.”