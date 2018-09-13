Litter-picks to help keep beaches clear

Environmentally-friendly volunteers will be giving their beaches a spring clean, as part of a national tidy-up event.

Coastal communities throughout Northumberland are joining in with the Great British Beach Clean, which runs from tomorrow until Monday.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved in the clean-ups that are taking place.

According to the Marine Conservation Society website, the following tidy-ups at taking place over the next few days:

Tomorrow: Seaton Point, 10am; Lindisfarne Castle Headland, 11am; Cocklawburn, 11am; Beadnell Bay, 4pm.

Saturday: Budle Bay (Budle Farm to Budle Point), 10am; Amble, 11am; Spittal, 4pm; Pier Road Beach, Berwick, 11.30am; Druridge Bay, Cresswell Dunes, 1pm.

Sunday: Embleton Bay, 10am; Cambois and North Blyth, 10.30am; Sandy Bay Holiday Park, Newbiggin, 11am; Collywell Bay, 11am; Alnmouth, 1pm; Howdiemont Sands, 1pm; Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, 2pm; Boulmer, 4pm.

Monday: Goswick Links, 10am; Bamburgh (Picnic Bay), 10:30am; Seahouses (St Aidans), 1pm; Low Newton (Newton Point), 4pm.

For more information on each of the beach cleans, visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/events/gbbc

Thousands of people throughout the UK are expected to join in with the annual Great British Beach Clean.

By getting involved, you’ll be contributing to a national and global survey and meet other people who also want to help keep our beaches clean.

The Marine Conservation Society says that some of our best-loved marine wildlife is under threat from the waste and litter in the sea, with hundreds of species accidentally eating or becoming entangled in litter.