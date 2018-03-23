Litter-pickers braved the rain to tidy up beach

Despite driving rain in 30mph winds and wind-chill temperatures below three degrees, 20 volunteers of the Coast Care project braved the elements on Friday to carry out a beach clean at Alnmouth.

The stretch was the fourth of 11 planned tidy-ups taking place between March 2 and April 25.

The hardy helpers collected masses of litter, as well as huge amounts of rope and nine lobster pots. Hot chocolate in re-usable coffee flasks was gratefully received by the volunteers after their hard work.

The flasks were donated by Northumbria Coast and Country Cottages (NCCC), as part of its initiative to help reduce harmful landfill waste.

NCCC has sales offices in Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, and Main Street, Seahouses, and the re-usable coffee flasks can be bought for £3 each at either office. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. For details, visit NCCC’s sales offices or call 01665 830783 or 01665 720690.

To join in with Coast Care beach clean-ups throughout Northumberland, visit www.coast-care.co.uk or call 07816 603953.

Coast Care is a partnership delivered by the Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the Northumberland Coast AONB and Seahouses Development Trust, with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.