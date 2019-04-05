Litter, movies and money for Whittingham youngsters

Pupils at Whittingham C of E Primary School have had a busy time lately.

Year 5 and 6 pupils did a litter pick around the village as part of the #iwillcampaign that encourages 10 to 20-year-olds to volunteer and do some good for their community.

Children also enjoyed a movie night to raise money for SPANA, a charity which helps working animals in need of care around the world. They raised £176.

As part of their work on Global Money Day, the children in Years 3 and 4 looked to see which would be the most cost-effective way to travel to Alnwick to visit St Michael’s Church as part of their RE topic.

Hiring a bus often costs in excess of £100 whereas the 473 service bus from Whittingham to Alnwick cost around half that.

Many of the children hadn’t been on public transport and paid for their own ticket before, so this made the experience all the more special.

Movie night at Whittingham Primary School.

Some of the bus passengers.