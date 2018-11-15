Liquidation halted as club looks to be reinstated

An Amble club could be reinstated after its planned liquidation was put on hold following a backlash.

As reported in the Gazette last month, the Amble Club Limited, known as the Bede, ceased trading on September 30, and was put into liquidation.

This prompted a backlash on social media.

In response, an action group of shareholders appointed a solicitor to challenge the decision of Begbie Traynor.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We believe that members should have been consulted before the liquidator was appointed, and the voting process carried out by them was flawed and deliberately over-complicated, which meant that the result was not a true reflection of the wishes of the majority of the members.”

It was found that the votes cast in favour of closing the club did not meet the stipulated 75 per cent majority and therefore the liquidation should not have gone ahead.

A general meeting will be held on Sunday, December 9, at 2pm at the Amble Club Ltd, on Bede Street, to vote on either managing the club as a going concern or closing it and liquidating its assets. Votes will be counted on the day. If you would like to vote but are unable to attend the meeting, contact Esmond Coulter 07767496491; Darrin Hindhaugh 07767831267; Keith Lee 07951576789; or George Nelson 01665 711236/07956464979 for a proxy voting form.