Lions step out in memory of coach Jimmy

Young footballers will be stepping out in memory of their former coach this weekend ahead of his funeral next week.

Jimmy Ryder-Somerville passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, just after he had coached his Longhoughton Rangers Lions under sixes team.

The 48-year-old, dad to Charlie, five, and husband to Sam, 36, had arranged for his Lions team to be mascots at Morpeth Town’s match on Saturday against Pickering.

And to honour his memory, the team, which includes his son, and Sam will be taking part in the event.

Sam said: “It is what Jimmy would have wanted.”

Jimmy died while playing with his Longhoughton Rangers Spitfires walking football team.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at St Cuthbert’s Church, Amble, at 11am, followed by a burial at Alnwick Cemetary and a wake at the RAFA Club in Alnwick .

And to mark his RAF service, Jimmy will be given a full military service.

Family flowers only, but donations can be made, which will be shared between The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and Longhoughton Rangers Football Club.

Sam added that the dress code for the funeral is whatever reminds people of Jimmy, whether that is formal with a touch of blue for his beloved Ipswich Town or football tops. Some could be in Longhoughton Rangers FC colours of yellow and red.