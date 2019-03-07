Lindsey cycles and dips her way to Scotland

A woman who is cycling and wild swimming her way from Devon up to Scotland is in north Northumberland today.

Lindsey Cole is pedalling 750 miles from Totnes to the Highlands to raise money for Crisis, the national charity for the homeless.

On the way, she is taking a daily dip with a cold water swimming community at her stop-overs.

She arrived in Alnwick yesterday and was due to take the plunge with the Alnwick Sea Swim group at Low Newton. Today, they are due to swim in the coves off Holy Island, before she sets off on the next leg of her journey.

Lindsey is heading to Taymouth Marina for the inaugural Scottish Winter Swimming Championships on Saturday.

She said: “After swimming the River Thames as a mermaid, I started receiving invites from cold water swimmers all round the country to join them.

“So, when I saw there was a championships up in Scotland of my new favourite hobby, I thought I’d take them all up on their offer, whilst raising money for Crisis.

“I’ve not lived in one spot for longer than 10 months for the last 15 years. I’m very nomadic, and often I don’t know where I’m staying the following week/month. But I’m always lucky enough to have a roof over my head. After I voluntarily dip into cold water, I’m also fortunate to be able to warm up. Others aren’t so lucky.”

Donations can be made to her Dipping for Scotland Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dippingtoscotland