Lindisfarne Wildfowlers help clean up the shoreline
The Lindisfarne Wildfowling Management Group (LWMG), made up of individuals from the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), Natural England (NE) and local wildfowling clubs – Newcastle Wildfowlers Association and Northumberland and Durham Wildfowlers Association, as well as more than 25 other volunteers from the local wildfowling community, came together to address an accumulation of litter along the shores and pathways of Lindisfarne.
Northumberland's Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve (NNR) is of substantial importance to wildlife and wildfowling enthusiasts. It offers vital habitats for an array of migratory birds, some of them in internationally important numbers, and these are the reasons behind the site’s many conservation designations.
Litter and debris which wash up at the reserve in big quantities threaten the site’s beauty and ecological importance.
The team spent a day collecting litter, which ranged from plastic bottles to an entire car exhaust system, along the Lindisfarne NNR, demonstrating their commitment and passion for conservation of our estuaries.
BASC’s wildfowling advisor and secretary of the LWMG Chris Wright said: "On behalf of the LWMG, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the litter pick, and NE for providing us with equipment and access to their compound. We look forward to next year's litter pick with hopes for another strong turnout and continued success.
“The same level of dedication to ensuring our coastlines remain pristine and welcoming to wildlife is shown time and again by many other wildfowlers across the UK, with similar litter picks being organised on a regular basis.
“Efforts like this one by LWMG and wildfowlers local to Lindisfarne help to enhance the visual appearance of a site, but, more importantly, also contribute towards the overall health of the ecosystem.”
Andrew Craggs, senior reserve manager at Lindisfarne NNR, said: “This annual event supports our programme of largely tidal borne litter which is an on-going issue across the reserve. Thanks again to the LWMG for organising and the team of volunteers.”