Lindisfarne Castle back to its former glory

For the first time in four years, visitors will be able to experience Lindisfarne Castle in all its glory.



The scaffolding has gone, the plasterers have finished and the windows are all back in place.

The most comprehensive and extensive conservation project in its history has been completed and the castle is now in a much better place to face its future.

Nick Lewis, house steward, said: “The conservation work that has taken place over the last four years has fundamentally transformed the castle. After the intensive work, it’s good to have the castle back.”

Re-opening on Wednesday, February 13 at 11am, inside the castle, all the rooms will be available to explore.

There will be a brand new exhibition entitled ‘Past, Present, Future’ which brings together a small selection of previously unseen artefacts from other collections that all have a connection to the castle.

The story of Lindisfarne’s past, present and future is being brought to life using a selection of media, told from the perspective of its residents and visitors over the centuries and includes locals’ first- hand memories (a trail for children will run in parallel through each of the rooms, allowing them to explore and discover for themselves).



Admission prices: National Trust Members: Free, Adult: £9.00, Child £4.50.