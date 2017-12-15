Search

Lights, camera, action... at Boulmer

Filming of Tales From the Lodge at Seaton Point.
The coastal village of Boulmer was in the spotlight this week as a film crew arrived to shoot some scenes for a movie.

The former farmhouse at Seaton Point was the location for Tales From The Lodge, a comedy horror due out next September, with comedian Johnny Vegas and Mackenzie Crook, star of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office.

Filming at Seaton Point continued into the night - one of the coldest of the year.

The film, by Hook Pictures, will be a horror-comedy about five university friends, who are pushing 40 and gather for a weekend away at a remote house in England. Their mission is to scatter the ashes of another pal who drowned himself in a lake three years earlier.

While there, they entertain each other with ghost stories and tales of zombies and murders. But unfolding around them is a horror story that is very real.

The village hall at Boulmer was used as a makeshift canteen, with catering lorries parked in the village throughout Monday, as filming continued into the night.

A catering truck outside Boulmer village hall.

