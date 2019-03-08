Lighthouses bring a spark of inspiration

Seahouses Primary school is half way through a year-long library opening to inspire a love of not only reading but also writing, publishing and illustrating in their pupils.

A full renovation of the school library has seen 9ft wooden lighthouses erected, boats purchased and an ambitious investment in high-quality texts and resources.

The lighthouse at Seahouses Primary School.

Year 4 pupil Jayden can’t believe the transformation: “Our library is awesome. I don’t think any other schools in our county, perhaps even the UK, has as many cool things in it as ours. We can read in the lighthouses or snuggle up in our own boat! I love spending time reading here.”

Local illustrator Daniel Weatheritt kicked off the official library opening with a design master class, before pupils met Liz Million, author and illustrator, as she worked with the children in their crusade against plastic pollution. The children created a range of characters, settings and stories based upon animals in distress due to plastic pollution.

Verity, one of the parents, said: “What a brilliant event. Our children are not only learning about collective responsibility and the need to reduce, reuse and recycle but also creating wonderful images and stories in the process. A great way to inspire a love for reading and writing.”

Parents are invited to read in the library with their children during half-termly events and use the space to spend time exploring books together.

Headteacher Vickie Allen said: “Local trade’s people have worked with the staff’s creative vision to create a magical space any child would want to read in. We’re proud of the ethos we are creating around reading here at Seahouses Primary School.

“Undoubtedly, we are a reading school with a love for books and literature. We hope to inspire a love of reading and books for many future generations to come.”

On World Book Day, parents were invited in to read a bedtime story in the large school hall, set up with pillows, blankets and hot chocolate.