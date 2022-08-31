Lifeboat launched to help stricken fishing boat broken down off Blyth
Lifeboat volunteers were paged to help a stricken fishing boat after it broke down off Blyth.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:14 am
Rescue teams from the the town and Newbigggin were sent to the scene as well as the town lifeboat.
A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Blyth and Newbiggin, alongside a RNLI lifeboat from Blyth, to help a fishing vessel with rudder failure just outside Blyth.
"The first call came in just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 30.
“The vessel was assisted back into the harbour.”