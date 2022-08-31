Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescue teams from the the town and Newbigggin were sent to the scene as well as the town lifeboat.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Blyth and Newbiggin, alongside a RNLI lifeboat from Blyth, to help a fishing vessel with rudder failure just outside Blyth.

"The first call came in just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 30.

The Blyth lifeboat towed the vessel back to port

