Lifeboat launched to help stricken fishing boat broken down off Blyth

Lifeboat volunteers were paged to help a stricken fishing boat after it broke down off Blyth.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:14 am

Rescue teams from the the town and Newbigggin were sent to the scene as well as the town lifeboat.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Blyth and Newbiggin, alongside a RNLI lifeboat from Blyth, to help a fishing vessel with rudder failure just outside Blyth.

"The first call came in just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 30.

The Blyth lifeboat towed the vessel back to port

“The vessel was assisted back into the harbour.”

