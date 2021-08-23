Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

UK Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch at 2pm today (Monday, August 23) to check on the welfare of a paddle boarder who was approximately half a mile off Bamburgh beach.

A member of the public on the shore, had reported concern for boarder’s safety.

It was ascertained that the paddle boarded was experienced and was not in any difficulty, or in need of assistance.

This was a genuine false alarm with good intent.