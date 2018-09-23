Lifeboat ferries ambulance crew to Holy Island for medical emergency

Lifeboat crew were called out during the night to take ambulance personnel to Holy Island.

Berwick RNLI was paged at 2.19am and requested by UK Coastguard to transport two North East Ambulance Service personnel to Holy Island on the all-weather lifeboat.

On arrival at the island they were met by Holy Island Coastguards who then took the paramedics to assist the casualty.

After assessing the situation one of the ambulance crew returned to Berwick by lifeboat to collect the ambulance and then returned to Holy Island as soon as the causeway was open.