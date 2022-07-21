UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all weather lifeboat at 3.43pm following a call for assistance from the yachtsman.

The eight-metre single crewed yacht, a little south of Seahouses, had suffered apparent engine failure while en route to Amble.

Another yacht had tried to assist and take the disabled yacht in tow but was experiencing problems trying to tow it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seahouses all weather lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Seahouses lifeboat launched and it was first intended to tow the yacht to Seahouses, the nearest safe haven.

However, it appeared that the yacht either had a rope fouling its propeller or its gearbox/engine had issues.

The skipper requested a location where his yacht could be lifted out for repair. Such facilities were not available at Seahouses.