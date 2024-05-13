Lifeboat crews from Craster and Seahouses team up to help woman injured on Farne Islands
and live on Freeview channel 276
HM Coastguard paged Craster RNLI to launch for Inner Farne on Saturday around 3.30pm because Seahouses lifeboat was temporarily unavailable.
The woman had suffered serious hip and leg injuries in a fall. She was given gas and air, placed on a stretcher and carried to the landing jetty with the help of National Trust wardens. Further pain relief was given in preparation for transfer.
At 5pm Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched with a doctor who is also a crew member on board.
The casualty was taken to Seahouses harbour where Coastguard teams from Howick and Seahouses helped with the transfer to North East Ambulance Service.
She was then taken to the Northumbria Emergency Specialist Care Hospital at Cramlington.
Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: "This was a perfect example of two RNLI crews, National Trust wardens and the Coastguard working seamlessly together. We wish the lady a speedy recovery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.