RNLI crews joined forces to help a woman injured on a trip to the Farne Islands.

HM Coastguard paged Craster RNLI to launch for Inner Farne on Saturday around 3.30pm because Seahouses lifeboat was temporarily unavailable.

The woman had suffered serious hip and leg injuries in a fall. She was given gas and air, placed on a stretcher and carried to the landing jetty with the help of National Trust wardens. Further pain relief was given in preparation for transfer.

At 5pm Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched with a doctor who is also a crew member on board.

RNLI and Coastguard teams help transfer a woman to an ambulance at Seahouses harbour. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

The casualty was taken to Seahouses harbour where Coastguard teams from Howick and Seahouses helped with the transfer to North East Ambulance Service.

She was then taken to the Northumbria Emergency Specialist Care Hospital at Cramlington.