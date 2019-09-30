Lifeboat crew helps woman and three children to safety after they got stranded on a sand bank
A woman and three children were helped to safety from a Northumberland beauty spot after getting cut off by the rising tide.
Humber Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat on Saturday at 1.02pm after receiving a report of the group cut off at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.
On arrival, the lifeboat crew spotted the casualties on the north side of the bay, and had some difficulty reaching them due to the shallow water and sand banks.
They made their way on foot through the water for the final few yards, and carried/walked the casualties to the lifeboat. They were then taken across the bay where they were handed into the care of Coastguard teams from Seahouses and Howick, who had also been tasked to the scene.
Once the casualties were safely ashore, the lifeboat returned to station.
Seahouses lifeboat operations manager Ian Clayton urged the public to be aware of tides.
He said: “We urge to public to be aware of the speed tides can come in, cutting off the unwary. Tides this weekend were big spring tides, being higher than normal, and the tide can come in quickly across areas such as mud flats and shallow bays, and can quickly encircle and trap people on foot in areas like Budle Bay and Holy Island.
“Visitors need to be aware of the dangers. On this occasion, we had a good outcome, but it could have been very different.”