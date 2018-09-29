Lifeboat comes to the aid of vessel

Amble RNLI was called out at 11.20am this morning to assist a small pleasure boat.

The vessel, which had an overheating issue, was about half a mile off Amble Pier.

An Amble RNLI spokesman said on its Facebook page: “Within minutes the ALB (all-weather lifeboat) was on scene and quickly attached a tow line and headed back for the harbour.

“Just before they entered the harbour, the casualty vessel was put alongside to head in.

“As they approached the station, the crew of the casualty vessel were happy to make the short distance to their mooring on the river by themselves.

“By 11.55am, the ALB was back on station and made ready for service.”