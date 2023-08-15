News you can trust since 1854
Lifeboat and Coastguard teams called following concern for dog in the sea off Bamburgh

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams were called out when a dog got into difficulty off the Northumberland coast.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST
Seahouses inshore lifeboat getting ready to launch. Picture: Seahouses RNLISeahouses inshore lifeboat getting ready to launch. Picture: Seahouses RNLI
Seahouses inshore lifeboat getting ready to launch. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

Seahouses inshore lifeboat and local coastguard rescue teams were alerted at 8.33am on Monday about a Golden Retriever in the sea off Bamburgh.

Despite the owner’s best efforts to call it back, it was having difficulty getting back ashore.

Just before the rescue agencies reached the scene, the dog finally got ashore unaided.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton said: "The dog owner did exactly what the RNLI advise by calling the Coastguard via 999 for assistance.

"We strongly advise pet owners not to enter the water to attempt to rescue their pet under any circumstances. Such action can put the pet owner at serious risk.

"We were relieved to learn that this dog managed to reach the shore unaided. Sometimes it can be safer to keep an excitable pet on an extended lead, to prevent the animal getting itself into difficulty in the open sea."

