The Friday opening times at Alnwick Library are being extended.

As of next Friday (January 26), the facility, on Green Batt, will open from 9am until 6pm.

Coun Cath Homer, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for culture, arts & leisure, said: “The library was open midday until 7pm, but it was busier during the day and quiet on Friday nights.

“It is hoped the earlier opening hours will be more convenient for users.”