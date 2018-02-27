Libraries shelve fines in March

If you’ve a long overdue or lost library book at home – it’s fine. Throughout this month, anyone with an overdue library book can return it to their local library without paying a fine.

Northumberland Libraries are holding a fines amnesty for the whole of March and residents are invited to have a good hunt around the house for any overdue books which may not have been returned for weeks, months or even years.

The temporary waiving of library fines has been very successful in other parts of the UK and it is hoped there will be a very positive take-up of this limited offer in Northumberland.

Northumberland County Councillor Cath Homer said: “We hope the month-long amnesty will help get overdue titles back on our shelves so they can once again be enjoyed by other book lovers.”