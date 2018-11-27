Libraries ready to launch Christmas reading challenge

Libraries across Northumberland are running a Christmas Reading Challenge from Saturday, December 1 through to Friday, January 11.

The Winter Mini Challenge encourages children to keep reading through the cold, winter holidays and the theme of this year’s challenge is the laugh-out-loud book ‘There’s a Yeti in the Playground!’ by Pamela Butchart.

The challenge is run through the Reading Agency’s Winter Mini challenge website and can be joined at any of our libraries. To take part, children simply read three books of their choice over the Winter holidays and write a short book review for the website. There are lots of fun activities, quizzes and reading recommendations, plus an exciting new competition.

In addition, children can collect a ‘yeti’ ticket every time they visit the library and take part in the Winter Mini Challenge, borrow a book, or when they introduce a friend to the library for the first time.

Tickets are posted in a special Christmas post box and a winner will be drawn at the end of the challenge to win a prize - the more visits, the more chances to win!

Also, don’t miss the ‘Silence in the Library’ pod when it comes to a library near you!

Come along and spend time in our new, uniquely designed, quiet space in the library - listen to audio books, read a story to your child, or just retreat with a book.

During December, the pod will be based in Blyth Library. It will then move to Alnwick in time for the New Year and its January home.

Libraries are also running lots of great events to keep children entertained during the Christmas holidays.

Hexham Library are holding ‘Kings and Queens of Narnia’ events on Saturdays, December 1 and 15 at 10.30am. Discover your Narnia title and create your own Coat of Arms on the 1st. On the 15th, the wardrobe entrance to Narnia is blocked up with old clothes, come along and help clear it out by creating upcycled Christmas wreaths using old clothes.

Many libraries are holding Christmas Crafts and Story events in the lead up to Christmas.

Berwick Library is hosting an event at 11am on Saturday, December 8, Prudhoe Library will have an after school event on Thursday, December 13 at 3.30pm and Cramlington Library is holding an event on Saturday, December 22 from 10am.

Additional Christmas stories and craft sessions will be taking place at libraries across the county. Please visit: www.mylibrary.co.uk for details of all events taking place in libraries and follow Northumberland Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

All library events are now booked via ‘eventbrite’. Go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Northumberland Libraries’ to book your free tickets.