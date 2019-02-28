Libertines frontman Peter Doherty to headline Lindisfarne Festival

Libertines frontman Peter Doherty has been announced as one of the headline acts at the Lindisfarne Festival.

The Northumberland-born musician, one of the most recognisable faces of the modern British indie scene, has a music career that has spanned more than two decades, from The Libertines and Babyshambles to his solo work.

He was this week revealed as the Friday night headline act for the fifth annual festival, with his new band The Puta Madres.

Other acts announced for the same line-up include Gentleman’s Dub Club, Dutty Moonshine Big Band and Louise Distras.

The festival takes place at Beal Farm from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1, with Ocean Colour Scene already confirmed for the Saturday night headline slot.

Organiser Conleth Maenpaa said: “We could not be happier with our line-up for this year and it seems the public are loving it too with tickets being snapped up at an unprecedented rate.

“We’ve got some absolutely phenomenal acts on the bill so far and there’s still literally hundreds more yet to announce.”

Billed as the ultimate end-of-summer party, it will showcase more than 200 performances across its 10 stages.

Other live acts set to take to the stage over the weekend include The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog, 3 Daft Monkeys, Tankus the Henge, The Baghdaddies, Tom McGuire & the Brassholes, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5 and Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana.

The homegrown Northumberland festival, which prides itself on championing local talent, will also see another strong line up of North East acts including Lindisfarne, Smoove & Turrell, House of the Black Gardenia, Portraits, HATi and The National Anthems.

It will also play host to a number of leading DJs, including multi-award-winning hip hop DJ and producer DJ Yoda, Slipmatt, and Goldie - who is well known for his pioneering role in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass

Featuring prominently once again will be the BBC Music Introducing, helping to put the spotlight on local, unsigned talent with a stage takeover on the Saturday afternoon.

As well as a fantastic music line up, festivalgoers can expect more comedy, more workshops, plus more holistic and wellbeing activities in the Shanti Bee healing area.

Conleth added: “March is going to be a huge month for us as we start to release our stage-by-stage line-ups and reveal more details about all our unique stages and venues.

“As always, we’re taking things up another notch and trying to build on the success of the previous year. We have an incredible team working hard behind the scenes to make our fifth festival the best one yet.

“We have deliberately kept our prices as affordable as previous years, so that the people of the North East can enjoy a weekend of escapism without breaking the bank. Our ticket payment plans are proving increasingly popular too with more of our festivalgoers than ever taking up the option to pay via our monthly instalment option.”

Advance tickets are currently priced at £95 for the full three nights from Thursday to Sunday, £82.50 Friday to Sunday or £57.50 for Saturday only (with camping included).