Lib Dem slams Berwick MP for 'Brexit U-turn'

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been criticised for voting for the Prime Minister's Brexit deal today, having twice previously voted against it.

Prior to today's vote, which Theresa May lost by 344 votes to 286, the Conservative Brexiteer had revealed in a letter to constituents that she would be supporting the withdrawal agreement in order 'to keep Brexit in play'. You can read her full explanation here.

However, Tom Hancock, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesman for the Berwick constituency, said: "It is utterly baffling that Anne-Marie will now vote for a deal she claimed would ‘threaten the integrity of our country’ just weeks ago. If she’s allowed to change her mind, why aren’t the British people?

"It is clear that she and her ERG colleagues were using Brexit to play party politics and force out the Prime Minister. This shows once and for all that Tory MPs are putting their political interests ahead of the people they are elected to represent. This hypocritical behaviour is exactly what is wrong with our political culture.

"Parliament is gridlocked and politicians have roundly failed to come up with a solution – the only option left is to let the public decide."