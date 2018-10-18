Level crossing fatality near Morpeth

Emergency services are still at the scene after a person died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Northumberland earlier this morning.

A train reportedly stopped at the level crossing after hitting a person in the Stannington Station area.

There is major disruption to the rail network, although the line recently re-opened.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Stannington level crossing at 8.16am this morning after reports a person had been struck by a train.

“Colleagues from Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance, and sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident has been declared non suspicious, and inquiries are on-going.”