Letting agents are invited to forum

Private letting agents are being invited to a forum next month to share best practice and get an update on any industry changes.

The North of Tyne Managing Agent Event is a joint event between Northumberland County Council, North Tyneside Council and Newcastle City Council, together with the National Landlords Association.

This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at the Holiday Inn, Seaton Burn.

It is an opportunity for letting agents to hear what services are on offer from their local council, as well as hearing from industry leaders. There will also be a number of trade stands.

The event is free, but booking is essential. Should you wish to attend, you can book a place at Eventbrite by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ and searching for North of Tyne Letting Agents event 2018.