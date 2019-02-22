Let the bidding commence for reserve development phase

Contracts have been put out to tender for the development phase of a major project at Druridge Bay.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Catch my Drift project aims to improve biodiversity and reconnect people with nature at the 185-hectare East Chevington nature reserve.

The project now has three contract briefs out to tender as part of the development phase.

The first is for a hydrological study of the site and the second for the creation of a masterplan, including a full ecological survey. Tenders are due for submission by noon on Thursday, February 28.

The third tender, covering the design of new, or adaptation of existing, wildlife watching structures on the reserve, is open until noon on Thursday, March 28.

Anybody wishing to submit a tender can visit www.nwt.org.uk/what-we-do/projects/catch-my-drift

Elaine More, the Trust’s Druridge Bay development manager, said: “The East Chevington reserve has the potential to be an amazing site for people and wildlife, so I would encourage anybody or any organisation wishing to be involved in such an exciting venture to submit their tenders before the closing date.”

The Catch my Drift project is funded by players of the National Lottery via a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The name is a nod to the reserve’s history as it was a drift mine from 1882 to 1962 and an opencast coal site from 1982 to 1994.