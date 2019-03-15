Lesley takes over as president

The North East England Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Lesley Moody has taken over the role on an interim basis until the Chamber AGM in May, following president John McCabe’s decision to stand for North of Tyne Mayor as an independent.

Lesley said: “It is an honour to be president of the Chamber and follow on from John McCabe’s determination to help our members grow their businesses.

“There has never been a more important time for the Chamber to be an influential voice on the national stage, especially with the current challenges around Brexit.”